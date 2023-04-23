Katrina Kaif shares her Eid look, actress looks like a dream in this peach anarkali-PICS

Katrina Kaif, one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood enjoys a massive fan following for her style rather than her acting chops. The actress has been slaying her fashion game since the early days of her career. From traditional ethnic wear to western, there’s nothing that Katrina can’t pull off. It only takes a few seconds for her looks to go viral. At the recent Eid parties in Mumbai, several B-Town celebs were seen turning heads in their stylish avatars. Katrina also skipped a million heartbeats with her traditional avatar.

Katrina Kaif’s Eid look

The actress shared her Eid look in the recent post on Instagram to wish her fans. Dressed in a full-sleeve maxi-length Anarkali, the actress looks like a dream radiating a natural glow. The dupatta has an embellished border and light motifs all over. She dropped a series of photos, and the first photo looks straight out of a film as the actress is seen flipping her hair. Her second photo gives a close-up of the look and her make-up. Katrina jewelled up her getup for the night with rings on her finger and chaandbali earrings. Light accessories completed the look and kept the focus on her outfit. She kept her hair open.

Take a look at Katrina’s pictures here:

Reacting to the photo, actress Vaani Kapoor wrote, “So pretty!” Other celebs like Aartii Naagpal, Jitesh Pillai, and others also complimented the actress in the comment section. Fans of Katrina have the sweetest reaction to her look as one of them wrote, “Eid ka Chand hayeee!” Another fan commented, “Our chaand, love your look.” Since Katrina is not too active on social media, some fans expressed that they want the actress to post more on the platform.

The actress chose this look for Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid celebrations. Salman Khan, Amir Khan, and other A-listers of Bollywood were also seen attending the event.

