Katrina Kaif shares love-filled PIC with hubby Vicky Kaushal, latter says ‘Christmas is when you are here’
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their special Christmas together. Inside glimpses of their festivities was also shared by celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala.
On December 25, the world celebrated Christmas. But for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, it came a couple of days late. Moments ago, the celebrity couple dropped an adorable mushy picture giving a peek into their festivities together.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share Christmas picture
All of B-town was taken over by the festive fever of Christmas on December 25. But for lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, it was a regular day. That’s because the celebs were away from each other on the special occasion. But when the couple united, they decided to celebrate the festivities together, even if it’s been two days to the day.
Taking to their Instagram accounts, the celebrity couple dropped love-filled pictures of each other. In the picture, the couple lovingly hugged each other. While the Tiger 3 actress looked adorable in a white t-shirt, donning a cute little Santa hat hairband, the Sam Bahadur actor wore a white sweatshirt and sported a fluffy and cozy red Santa hat. Sharing the picture, Katrina penned, “Merry Christmas” while Vicky captioned it, “Christmas is when you are here.”
Take a look:
A couple of hours ago, inside pictures of the couple’s Christmas celebrations were posted by renowned celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala. She took to her IG stories and dropped two photos with the lovebirds. The first one was a selfie with Katrina who looked pretty in a floral-printed red short kurta. The next one is a photo of Vicky and Katrina standing in a beautifully lit room with their Christmas tree in the background.
Take a look:
Vicky Kaushal’s work front
Vicky did a couple of movies this year and among them, Sam Bahadur and Dunki emerged as the most anticipated ones. While his portrayal of Sam Manekshaw earned him praise online, his special appearance with Shah Rukh Khan was received with mixed reviews.
Katrina Kaif’s work front
We saw Katrina sharing the screen with Salman Khan in the action-packed entertainer Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, it also starred Emraan Hashmi in a negative role. She is all set for the release of her upcoming multi-language movie Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.
ALSO READ: Christmas 2023: Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif beam with joy in PICS from their celebration at home
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Merry Christmas actor Vijay Sethupathi reveals why he is tired of playing villain; ‘I decided to stop and relax’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sriram Raghavan explains why he turned down 'deadly' direct-to-digital offers for Merry Christmas
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sriram Raghavan says Saif Ali Khan was to do Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif; What happened next?
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif spills beans on her hardworking tag: 'You have to be grateful with what you get'