Katrina Kaif shares love-filled PIC with hubby Vicky Kaushal, latter says ‘Christmas is when you are here’

On December 25, the world celebrated Christmas. But for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, it came a couple of days late. Moments ago, the celebrity couple dropped an adorable mushy picture giving a peek into their festivities together.

All of B-town was taken over by the festive fever of Christmas on December 25. But for lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, it was a regular day. That’s because the celebs were away from each other on the special occasion. But when the couple united, they decided to celebrate the festivities together, even if it’s been two days to the day.

Taking to their Instagram accounts, the celebrity couple dropped love-filled pictures of each other. In the picture, the couple lovingly hugged each other. While the Tiger 3 actress looked adorable in a white t-shirt, donning a cute little Santa hat hairband, the Sam Bahadur actor wore a white sweatshirt and sported a fluffy and cozy red Santa hat. Sharing the picture, Katrina penned, “Merry Christmas” while Vicky captioned it, “Christmas is when you are here.”

A couple of hours ago, inside pictures of the couple’s Christmas celebrations were posted by renowned celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala. She took to her IG stories and dropped two photos with the lovebirds. The first one was a selfie with Katrina who looked pretty in a floral-printed red short kurta. The next one is a photo of Vicky and Katrina standing in a beautifully lit room with their Christmas tree in the background.

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Vicky did a couple of movies this year and among them, Sam Bahadur and Dunki emerged as the most anticipated ones. While his portrayal of Sam Manekshaw earned him praise online, his special appearance with Shah Rukh Khan was received with mixed reviews.

Katrina Kaif’s work front

We saw Katrina sharing the screen with Salman Khan in the action-packed entertainer Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, it also starred Emraan Hashmi in a negative role. She is all set for the release of her upcoming multi-language movie Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

