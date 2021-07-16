Katrina Kaif shares no makeup PIC as she chills in pool; Thanks everyone for warm wishes

Fans and celebrities have been sending their wishes to actress Katrina Kaif on her birthday. She will be next seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan.

Bollywood actress has turned a year older. She is celebrating her birthday today. The actress has been receiving wishes from all corners. Right from her fans to celebrities, everyone took to their social handles and extended their wishes. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media. In the evening she treated her fans with a no-makeup photo on social media. The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress is looking beautiful as she flaunts her flawless skin in the picture.

She also thanked her fans for the warm wishes. In the picture, she can be seen chilling in the pool wearing a red swimsuit. She is smiling while looking at the camera. The caption read, “Birthday. Thank u so much everyone for all the love always." Fans also flooded the comments section with their messages. They dropped heart emojis. One of the users wrote, “Happy Birthday favourite.” Earlier in the day, her sister Isabelle Kaif also wished in an adorable manner.

She shared a photo and penned a message for her sister, "Got your back. Happiest of Birthdays @katrinakaif always.”

On the work front, she will be next seen in 'Sooryavanshi'. The film also stars . The release has been postponed owing to the pandemic. The action drama was slated to release on April 30, 2021. She also has 'Phone Bhoot' and 'Tiger 3' in the pipeline. She will work with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in Phone Bhoot.

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

