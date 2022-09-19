Katrina Kaif shares PICS from Merry Christmas sets with Vijay Sethupathi and director Sriram Raghavan
Katrina Kaif has shared photos from the sets of Merry Christmas featuring co-star Vijay Sethupathi and director Sriram Raghavan.
Actor Katrina Kaif on Sunday night took to her Instagram stories and shared three pictures from the shoot of her upcoming film Merry Christmas. The film directed by Andhadhun filmmaker Sriram Raghavan will also feature South stalwart Vijay Sethupathi. In the first picture, we can see a clapboard which has Merry Christmas written on it. Kat captioned the pic as “Work Work Work.” The second picture showcases black and white image of Raghavan as he looks into the camera. Katrina captioned it as, “directed by.”
Meanwhile, the third monochrome photo shot by Katrina herself shows Vijay Sethupathi facing the camera. The Zero actress captioned the image as, “(camera emoji) by me.” The movie marks Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's first film together. It is scheduled to hit the theatres next year in winter. The makers are yet to announce the release date.
Have a look at the pictures:
Earlier, the actress had shared pictures with Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan from the rehearsals. In the images, they appear to be in a serious discussion as they prepare for their roles. The actress is sporting a no-make look in casual outfits in the photos. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Work in progress #rehearsals #merrychristmas #sriramraghavan". The actress kick-started the shooting for the film soon after her wedding to Vicky Kaushal in December 2021. She had officially announced the film on Instagram. “New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox,” she captioned her image with the team of Merry Christmas.
See post:
Apart from Merry Christmas, Katrina has interesting projects in her pipeline. She has teamed up with Salman Khan for Tiger 3. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi. She will also be seen in Phone Bhoot along with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.
