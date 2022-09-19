Katrina Kaif shares PICS from Merry Christmas sets with Vijay Sethupathi and director Sriram Raghavan

Actor Katrina Kaif on Sunday night took to her Instagram stories and shared three pictures from the shoot of her upcoming film Merry Christmas. The film directed by Andhadhun filmmaker Sriram Raghavan will also feature South stalwart Vijay Sethupathi. In the first picture, we can see a clapboard which has Merry Christmas written on it. Kat captioned the pic as “Work Work Work.” The second picture showcases black and white image of Raghavan as he looks into the camera. Katrina captioned it as, “directed by.”

Meanwhile, the third monochrome photo shot by Katrina herself shows Vijay Sethupathi facing the camera. The Zero actress captioned the image as, “(camera emoji) by me.” The movie marks Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's first film together. It is scheduled to hit the theatres next year in winter. The makers are yet to announce the release date.