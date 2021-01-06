Katrina Kaif shares a quirky video with sister Isabelle Kaif as she wishes the latter on her birthday

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif has recently turned a year older. The two sisters also celebrated New Year together a few days ago.

When we talk about siblings in B-town, among the first names that come to our minds are and Isabelle Kaif. Both the sisters share a great camaraderie and their respective social media handles prove the same. Right from ringing in New Year together to sharing candid pictures of each other, Katrina and Isabelle have done it all while doling out major sibling goals for all others out there. The Phone Bhoot actress has now shared a special post.

The Instagram post is dedicated to none other than her sister Isabelle Kaif herself who has turned a year older on Wednesday. Katrina has shared a rather quirky video with the latter in which both of them twin in camouflage jackets and flash their beaming smiles while looking at the camera. Meanwhile, the actress has also added a caption along with the post that reads, “Happiest birthday sister @isakaif here’s to taking all of life s turn s together.”

Check out the post below:

Among others who have wished Isabelle Kaif on her birthday is who also rang in her 35th birthday on 5th January 2021. She calls Isabelle her ‘fellow Capricornian’ while wishing the latter on the special occasion. On the work front, Katrina Kaif is awaiting the release of her film Sooryavanshi co-starring that has been helmed by Rohit Shetty. She will feature alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot. Their first look from the same is already out on social media.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif deletes PHOTO with Vicky Kaushal's reflection minutes after sharing it on Instagram

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

Share your comment ×