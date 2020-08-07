Katrina Kaif shares she misses cricket and is always ready to play even if not properly dressed; Throwback Pic

Katrina Kaif posts throwback pictures sharing she’s always ready to play cricket no matter if she is properly attired or not.

With Unlock 3.0 in motion, citizens have finally started stepping out of their houses. Meanwhile, there are many who are still indoors and aren’t stepping out anytime soon. The same goes for celebrities who have resumed their shoots, while few haven’t revealed anything about their plans of resuming work. Amongst them is who has been active on social media and often shares throwback pictures reminiscing her fun times and keeping fans entertained.

Taking to her Instagram profile, the actress shared a throwback picture of herself holding a cricket bat and opened up about her love for the sport. Katrina also spoke about her attire not being proper, but she is always ready for the sport. She captioned her post saying, “Missing Cricket always ready to play properly attired or no,” she added an angel face emoji along with her caption. In the picture, the actress can be seen donning a salwar kameez.

Here is Katrina Kaif's post:

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Katrina opened up about her love for the sport. Many times she was spotted playing cricket while shooting. Once she was also seen playing cricket with . Earlier this year in May, the actress told that she missed playing cricket a lot.

On a professional front, Katrina will be seen in the forthcoming movie Sooryavanshi alongside . The theatrical release of the movie was postponed due to the ongoing lockdown, and yet to be reconfirmed.

