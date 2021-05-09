  1. Home
Katrina Kaif shares stories of 'true warriors' as she highlights mothers working selflessly during pandemic

Taking to social media, Katrina shared the stories of five such women, from different professions, who are risking their lives to help and protect Indians amidst Covid 19.
3447 reads Mumbai
Katrina Kaif marked Mother's Day a little differently this year. Instead of sharing the annual photo with her mother on social media and wishing her, Katrina highlighted stories of mum's who are working selflessly during the pandemic. Taking to social media, Katrina shared the stories of five such women, from different professions, who are risking their lives to help and protect Indians amidst this deadly Covid 19 second wave.

The series featured a doctor, pilot, police, homechef and mental health doctor. The actress' series was a heartfelt one as it shone the light on mothers who have stepped up and are doing their best as India continues to battle. The caption for the first post in the series read, "Dr. Snigdha Goel Mother And Sr. Resident at Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi. @suvarchagupta It’s overwhelming as a doctor to fulfil your duty towards your profession Inspite of knowing that you are carrying another life within you, who might be at risk due to your commitment. But that’s what makes you powerful and a believer in God at the end." 

Another post of a policewoman read, "Sunayana Nate. Mother and Senior Police Inspector, Vakola Police Station. I thank God for having given me such a position as that of a warrior. It is the best opportunity to serve the public during this crisis. Really I feel proud to be an officer and mother as well. I love my kids and my duty equally." 

