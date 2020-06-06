Katrina Kaif shares THROWBACK picture from Ek Tha Tiger days; Makes us miss watching her on silver screen

Katrina Kaif, who had won millions of hearts with her performance in Ek Tha Tiger, has shared a throwback picture from the movie’s Cuba schedule and it is beautiful.

It’s been over a year since we saw on the silver screen and the fans are certainly missing to watch her spread her magic among onscreen. She was last seen in ’s 2019 release Bharat and her performance did get her a lot of appreciation. And while the audience is missing her presence on the big screen, courtesy the indefinite postponement of shooting and movie releases owing to COVID 19 lockdown, Katrina has been treating her fans with her stunning pictures on social media.

The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress, who has been spending the lockdown with her sister Isabelle Kaif, has been sharing the picture of quarantine moments on Instagram. Besides, Katrina has also been posting several throwback pictures and has managed to keep the fans intrigued during the lockdown. Keeping up the trajectory, Katrina once again shared the picture of herself from Ek The Tiger shooting days in Cuba. In the picture, the diva was seen posing with the movie’s assistant director Karishma Kohli and were posing happily for the camera. In the caption, Katrina showered love on Ek The Tiger AD and wrote, “Together forever in this big @karishmakohli.”

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s recent Instagram post:

To note, Ek Tha Tiger, which also features Salman Khan in the lead, was one of the most talked about and highest grossing movies of 2012 and was shot in exotic locations. In fact, Katrina’s chemistry with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star was also loved by the audience.

