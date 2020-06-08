Katrina Kaif shares a throwback video from her dive in the ocean and it is sure to leave you mesmerised; WATCH

Katrina Kaif shared a stunning throwback on her social media and we cannot get enough of the ocean. Check it out right here.

's social media is definitely a fine place to look at and we cannot seem to get enough of the actress' photos and videos on social media. Time and again, she keeps sharing throwback posts as well and each one of them seems to be better than the other, for all the right reasons of course. Everyone from the Bollywood Universe too keeps dropping comments on her posts and just sometimes, they seem to get into a banter in the comments section itself.

And today, Kat's post is all about going back to the good old days when travelling was all we needed and there was no lockdown that kept us all home. Katrina seems to be mesmerised by the view under the ocean and much like her, we are mesmerised too. Katrina captioned the post as, "#tb to A beautiful day in the ocean with my most incredible friend." We all would like to take a dive in the ocean with a beautiful friend like hers, wouldn't we?

For now, check out Katrina Kaif's video here:

On the work front, Katrina is gearing up for upcoming release with , Sooryavanshi. The movie was due for a release in March, however, it had to be postponed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown. The movie marks Akshay and Katrina's reunion after almost a decade and fans were looking forward to the movie. However, it looks like we'll have to wait some more.

