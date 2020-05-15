Katrina Kaif shopping for toys with a baby in a throwback video is the cutest thing you will see today; WATCH

Katrina Kaif is one of the popular divas in Bollywood. However, she loves kids. A throwback video of Katrina from 2017 is doing rounds on social media again and it has her shopping with a baby for toys. Check it out.

Actor is among the popular divas in Bollywood who has managed to garner a massive fan following across the world due to her acting as well as her style. However, there is a goofy side to the actress as well that only her close ones know of and sometimes, it comes out on social media. While Katrina often shares cute videos of spending time at home with sister Isabelle Kaif and goofing around with her, fans love to see the fun side to her personality as well.

A throwback video of Katrina is going viral all over again and it’s for all the right reasons. In a throwback video, Katrina is seen going around and shopping for toys with a little baby. The video dates back to 2017 when she was shooting with for Tiger Zinda Hai abroad. The video was originally shared by director Ali Abbas Zafar, but now is doing rounds among the actress’ fan clubs. Seeing Katrina cuddle the baby and shop for toys with her is the cutest thing you will see today.

The diva is seen taking the baby around the store to pick a toy. When the baby finally picks the toy, Katrina cutely asks, ‘chahiye.?’ The baby goes on to say yes and the cute expression on her face is bound to melt your hearts. Well, the diva surely seems to dote on kids and this throwback video seems to be a solid proof of it.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s throwback video with a baby:

Meanwhile, rumours were rife that Katrina may be doing another film with Ali Abbas Zafar and this time, it may be a superheroine film. However, nothing has been officially announced about it. On the other hand, reports of Katrina doing a film with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi are also in. It is an action thriller. However, fans are waiting for an official announcement. Meanwhile, Katrina's film with , Sooryavanshi has been postponed owing to the Coronavirus lockdown.

