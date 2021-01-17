Katrina Kaif showers birthday love on Ali Abbas Zafar with series of throwback pics: Here’s to friends forever
Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who recently made his web debut with Amazon Prime Video's Tandav, celebrates his birthday today. The filmmaker who has been in the industry for quite sometime now has some super close friends and actress Katrina Kaif is one of them. The actress took to Instagram to wish the Sultan director and her friend as she shared a series of photos on Instagram.
Katrina dug out pictures from years ago as she shared set photos from Bharat and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. Another Christmas photo also adorned Katrina's timeline. Calling him a 'friend forever', Katrina wrote how Ali knows something is not the right with the actress even from afar.
The actress' message for Ali read, "Happy happy Happiest birthday @aliabbaszafar May u have all your hearts desires this year ( you already well on your way) all the happiness in the world to the person who knows when Something is troubling me even from far way , without me telling him. Here’s to friends forever."
Check out Katrina Kaif's post below:
Meanwhile, Ali Abbas Zafar's Tandav released on 15 January, Friday, and has faced considerable backlash by netizens for huring Hindu sentiments. As per reports, BJP MLA Ram Kadam has lodged a complaint against the makers in Mumbai for allegedly insulting Hindu Gods. Saif Ali Khan has also faced backlash as he plays the lead role in the web series which has enraged a section of viewers.
