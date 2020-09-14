Katrina Kaif showers birthday love on Ayushmann Khurrana: Keep raising bar with your incredible performances

As Ayushmann Khurrana turned a year older, Katrina Kaif pens a sweet message for the actor on Instagram.

Ayushmann Khurrana is not just a name but an emotion now. The actor is an epitome of excellence and versatility. He has carved a niche for himself with his impeccable acting skills and has given several spectacular movies in his career of eight years. Needless to say, Ayushmann enjoys a massive fan following across the world. So, as he turned a year older today, the Vicky Donor actor has been inundated with best wishes from fans and friends. Amid this, also penned a sweet message for the talented actor of the industry.

She shared a beautiful picture of the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor wherein he was seen flaunting his cherubic smile and swag. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt along with a check-design coat. In the caption, the Thugs of Hindostan actress lauded him for his stupendous performances on the silver screen. She wrote, "Happy birthday @ayushmannk. Keep raising the bar with your incredible performances. Have a wonderful year" followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s birthday message for Ayushmann Khurrana which she had shared on Instagram:

Earlier, had also wished the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor on his birthday. Taking to Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma penned a note for the actor as she wrote, "Happy Birthday Ayushmann. May you keep pushing boundaries and creating landmarks." On the other hand, Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap also posted a pic with the birthday boy wherein she was seen eating a cake off his face and wrote, "Having my cake and eating it too! Happy birthday, soulmate.."

