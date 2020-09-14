  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Katrina Kaif showers birthday love on Ayushmann Khurrana: Keep raising bar with your incredible performances

As Ayushmann Khurrana turned a year older, Katrina Kaif pens a sweet message for the actor on Instagram.
329908 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 11:56 pm
Katrina Kaif showers birthday love on Ayushmann Khurrana: Keep raising bar with your incredible performancesKatrina Kaif showers birthday love on Ayushmann Khurrana: Keep raising bar with your incredible performances
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ayushmann Khurrana is not just a name but an emotion now. The actor is an epitome of excellence and versatility. He has carved a niche for himself with his impeccable acting skills and has given several spectacular movies in his career of eight years. Needless to say, Ayushmann enjoys a massive fan following across the world. So, as he turned a year older today, the Vicky Donor actor has been inundated with best wishes from fans and friends. Amid this, Katrina Kaif also penned a sweet message for the talented actor of the industry.

She shared a beautiful picture of the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor wherein he was seen flaunting his cherubic smile and swag. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt along with a check-design coat. In the caption, the Thugs of Hindostan actress lauded him for his stupendous performances on the silver screen. She wrote, "Happy birthday @ayushmannk. Keep raising the bar with your incredible performances. Have a wonderful year" followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s birthday message for Ayushmann Khurrana which she had shared on Instagram:

Earlier, Anushka Sharma had also wished the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor on his birthday. Taking to Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma penned a note for the actor as she wrote, "Happy Birthday Ayushmann. May you keep pushing boundaries and creating landmarks." On the other hand, Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap also posted a pic with the birthday boy wherein she was seen eating a cake off his face and wrote, "Having my cake and eating it too! Happy birthday, soulmate.."

Also Read: Anushka Sharma wishes Ayushmann Khurrana on his birthday; Says Keep pushing boundaries and creating landmarks

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 2 days ago

Shut down Bars and pubs in india

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement