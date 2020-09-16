  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Katrina Kaif showers birthday love on Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas: Wish you the most wonderful day

As Nick Jonas turned a year older today, Katrina Kaif penned a sweet wish for the birthday boy.
51210 reads Mumbai
Katrina Kaif's birthday wish for Nick JonasKatrina Kaif showers birthday love on Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas: Wish you the most wonderful day
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

September 16 marks a very special day for all Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ fans. After all, it is Nick Jonas’ birthday today and the handsome hunk is turning 28 today. It goes without saying that Nick, who enjoys a massive fan following across the world, was inundated with best wishes from fans and friends on social media on his big day. Amid this, several Bollywood celebrities took it as an opportunity to shower birthday love on Nick Jonas and shared messages on social media.

Joining them, Katrina Kaif also sent her best wishes to the birthday boy on her special day. The Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani actress shared a monochrome picture of Nick in her Instagram stories wherein he was seen posing with his pet dog. It was difficult to take eyes off from his cherubic smile. In the caption, Katrina wished Nick a wonderful life ahead. She wrote, “Happy birthday @nickjonas. Wish you the most wonderful day. All the love to you” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s birthday wish for Nick Jonas:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared a beautiful video for her main man on Instagram as she wished him on his 28th birthday. The video featured a compilation of some happy moments of Nick’s life which included his fun times with PeeCee, trying his hands on a guitar and much more. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress captioned the video as, “So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love. @nickjonas.”

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra shares beautiful video of her love Nick Jonas on his 28th birthday: So grateful you were born

Credits :Katrina Kaif's Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement