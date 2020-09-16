Katrina Kaif showers birthday love on Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas: Wish you the most wonderful day

As Nick Jonas turned a year older today, Katrina Kaif penned a sweet wish for the birthday boy.

September 16 marks a very special day for all Jonas and Nick Jonas’ fans. After all, it is Nick Jonas’ birthday today and the handsome hunk is turning 28 today. It goes without saying that Nick, who enjoys a massive fan following across the world, was inundated with best wishes from fans and friends on social media on his big day. Amid this, several Bollywood celebrities took it as an opportunity to shower birthday love on Nick Jonas and shared messages on social media.

Joining them, also sent her best wishes to the birthday boy on her special day. The Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani actress shared a monochrome picture of Nick in her Instagram stories wherein he was seen posing with his pet dog. It was difficult to take eyes off from his cherubic smile. In the caption, Katrina wished Nick a wonderful life ahead. She wrote, “Happy birthday @nickjonas. Wish you the most wonderful day. All the love to you” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s birthday wish for Nick Jonas:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared a beautiful video for her main man on Instagram as she wished him on his 28th birthday. The video featured a compilation of some happy moments of Nick’s life which included his fun times with PeeCee, trying his hands on a guitar and much more. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress captioned the video as, “So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love. @nickjonas.”

