Katrina Kaif showers birthday love on Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan: Keep being the special person you are

As Arpita Khan Sharma turned a year older today, Katrina Kaif wrote a beautiful note for the birthday girl.

’s baby sister Arpita Khan Sharma has all the reasons to be on cloud nine. The lady, who has been spending his lockdown with hubby Aayush Sharma and kids Ahil and Aayat, is in a celebratory mood today. After all, she is turning a year older today and despite being a quarantine birthday, her loved ones are making sure to make it a special one for Arpita. While Arpita will be spending her day with her family, given the COVID 19 outbreak in the country, her friends took to social media to send birthday love to the lady.

Joining them, also sent birthday love to her Ek Tha Tiger co-star Salman’s sister Arpita with a special post in her Instagram story. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress shared a beautiful pic of the birthday girl and her birthday wish was all about love and happiness. Katrina wrote, “Happy birthday dearest @ArpitaKhanSharma… Keep smiling and spreading your warmth and being the special person you are” followed by heart emoticons.”

Take a look Katrina Kaif’s birthday wish for Arpita Khan Sharma:

On the other hand, Arpita’s husband Aayush has also penned a beautiful message for the birthday girl and wrote, “Here's wishing the strongest woman, I know a very Happy Birthday. Thank you for coming into my life. You’ll always be my strength Your birthday is a very special occasion for us as a family, Because we are celebrating the birth of a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother but more importantly an amazing human being.”

