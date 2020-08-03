  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Katrina Kaif showers birthday love on Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan: Keep being the special person you are

As Arpita Khan Sharma turned a year older today, Katrina Kaif wrote a beautiful note for the birthday girl.
15757 reads Mumbai
Katrina Kaif showers birthday love on Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan: Keep being the special person you areKatrina Kaif showers birthday love on Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan: Keep being the special person you are
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Salman Khan’s baby sister Arpita Khan Sharma has all the reasons to be on cloud nine. The lady, who has been spending his lockdown with hubby Aayush Sharma and kids Ahil and Aayat, is in a celebratory mood today. After all, she is turning a year older today and despite being a quarantine birthday, her loved ones are making sure to make it a special one for Arpita. While Arpita will be spending her day with her family, given the COVID 19 outbreak in the country, her friends took to social media to send birthday love to the lady.

Joining them, Katrina Kaif also sent birthday love to her Ek Tha Tiger co-star Salman’s sister Arpita with a special post in her Instagram story. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress shared a beautiful pic of the birthday girl and her birthday wish was all about love and happiness. Katrina wrote, “Happy birthday dearest @ArpitaKhanSharma… Keep smiling and spreading your warmth and being the special person you are” followed by heart emoticons.”

Take a look Katrina Kaif’s birthday wish for Arpita Khan Sharma:

On the other hand, Arpita’s husband Aayush has also penned a beautiful message for the birthday girl and wrote, “Here's wishing the strongest woman, I know a very Happy Birthday. Thank you for coming into my life. You’ll always be my strength Your birthday is a very special occasion for us as a family, Because we are celebrating the birth of a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother but more importantly an amazing human being.”

Also Read: Salman Khan's niece Ayat looks adorable in mom Arpita's arms & we are all hearts for them; See PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Aaah lelele katrina bechari khoob chathaai karlo Salman ki family ka!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement