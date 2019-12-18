Katrina Kaif showers love on Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak's new song Nok Jhok

Deepika Padukone had shared the song Nok Jhok from Chhapaak on her Instagram account and Katrina commented a heart on it.

After giving us goosebumps with the amazing trailer, the makers of Chhapaak released their first song Nok Jhok from the film on Wednesday morning. The song featuring as Malti and Vikrant Massey as Amol, establishes the love story of Malti and Amol. While the song has made everyone fall in love with Malti and Anmol, actress also looks too impressed with the song. Deepika had shared the song on her Instagram account. She wrote, "Nok Jhok Song Out Now! Bigdi hui baat ko banata hai,aur ruthe hue ko manata hai pyaar...Here’s Malti and Amol’s #NokJhok Song out now! #Chhapaak #10thJanuary."

In this post, Katrina commented a heart. There was a time when Deepika and Kat did not even want to look at each other's faces due to . There were reports that Ranbir had left Deepika due to his growing chemistry with Katrina. On a chat also Deepika had taken a funny jibe at Katrina. But the divas have shaken their hands for friendship again. This was proved when Kat attended Deepika and Ranveer's wedding reception. And this new gesture of the Chikni Chameli actress has won the hearts of her and Deepika's fans.

Talking about Chhapaak, the film is based on the true story of a real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Chhapaak aims to show her struggle, pain, and agony. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by her as well as Deepika Padukone in collaboration with Fox Star Studios. Deepika started shooting for Chhapaak in New Delhi and the shoot was wrapped up on June 4th, 2019. The movie had created a buzz since the first look of Deepika as Malti was out. Chhapaak is scheduled to hit the screens on 10 January 2020.

Also Read: Chhapaak Song Nok Jhok Out: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's heartwarming chemistry is to die for

Credits :Instagram

Read More