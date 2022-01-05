Katrina Kaif showers warm greetings on birthday girl Deepika Padukone; Here's how

Actress Deepika Padukone has turned a year older today and on her birthday, celebs, fans and family have been pouring in special wishes. The Gehraiyaan actress is currently on a vacay with hubby Ranveer Singh and amid it, her colleagues from Btown are sharing special birthday wishes for her on social media. Speaking of this, Katrina Kaif also has penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Deepika on her social media handle. Katrina not only wished Deepika, she even shared a special photo of the actress.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Katrina shared a beautiful photo featuring Deepika. As she shared the photo, Katrina penned a note and wished the birthday girl warmly on her special day. Katrina wrote, "Happy birthday to u @deepikapadukone May this year be full of only health, peace and happiness." The sweet wish certainly left fans in awe. Katrina has been quite active lately on social media and has been sharing glimpses of her new abode with her husband Vicky Kaushal after marriage.

Take a look:

Not just Katrina, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Samantha, Prabhas and others also wished Deepika as she turned 36 today. The gorgeous actress also shared the new posters of her film Gehraiyaan along with the new release date of the film.

Starring Deepika in the lead with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama. It is helmed by Shakun Batra and backed by Dharma Productions. Besides this, Deepika also will be seen in Project K with Prabhas, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read|Gehraiyaan Posters: Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani & others in awe of Deepika, Siddhant & Ananya