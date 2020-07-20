Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter bring the house down in this BTS video of Phone Bhoot

After making the announcement, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter also shared a BTS video from the sets of Phone Bhoot and shows the trio goofing around the set.

, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter gave Bollywood fans new reasons to cheer at the beginning of the week as the trio shared the announcement of their upcoming film Phone Bhoot. Taking to social media, they all shared a super fun image, looking dapper in their tux. The official announcement by Katrina read, "The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems , #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021."

After making the announcement, Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan also shared a BTS video from the sets of Phone Bhoot and shows the trio goofing around the set and posing for the camera. The video also had bloopers as they played around with props. In one frame, Katrina can be heard asking 'even I want a prop'. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani can be seen replying to Katrina, "You have these two props na," pointing towards Ishaan and Siddhant.

Sharing the video, Katrina captioned it, "One fine day- BTS." Whereas. Siddhant called it "more like ‘boo-pers’" and Ishaan called it "The making of a Bhootiful shot."

Check out the BTS of Phone Bhoot below:

Phone Bhoot is helmed by Gurmeet Singh, who has previously been associated with Amazon Prime's hit series Mirzapur. It will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. While the official release date is not yet announced, the makers revealed that Phone Bhoot will releasing in theatres in 2021.

