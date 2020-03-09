Katrina Kaif sides with Rohit Shetty on his 'No one will look at her' remark: It has been taken out of context
Katrina Kaif has been in the news off lately post Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty's statement about a scene in the trailer and how he said no one would look at her in the scene. While fans are highly disappointed and have taken to slam the director for the same, it looks like Rohit's statement has been taken out of context. Rohit's statement from one of his interactions about a shot has not gone down well as many are assuming that he meant how no one would look at her with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn in the frame.
Now giving a clarification regarding the same, Katrina has gone on to defend the director and has said, "Dear Friends and Well-wishers... I normally do not comment on media reports or articles... But in this case, I feel a comment made by Rohit Sir, has been taken out of context and is been entirely misunderstood... I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said "No one would look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening", this is not what was said. I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot, and Rohit Sir said, there are four people together in the frame and a bomb blast happening, no one will notice you BLINKING. Even inspite of that, we still did one more take. This has been taken entirely taken out of context... Hope you all have a great day."
Check out Katrina Kaif's statement here:
(ALSO READ: Holi 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif: ALL the celebrity approved ways to wear white for the festival)
She also added, "I share a very warm equation and friendship with Rohit Sir and have always enjoyed our discussions on everything from Cinema to my character and more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me."
Comments
Three words for Kat : Manipulative, PR Queen and Shrewd.
When I think Katrina Turquotte can't get more fakaer than this, she proves me wrong and act more fake.
FAKERINA KAIF.
Rohit didn't say anything wrong. He knows Katrina cannot act and is an item girl but her fans and PR made a mountain out of mole.
Katrina is the most fake and an manipulative woman. Her PR team made a fuss over nothing so this attention seeker can get some attention. Her team malign Rohit's name and abuse him. Now she is acting all sweet to fool people that how MAHAN she is. So typical of her.
So why her PR created a controversy? Stop it Katrina. World knows you are a backstabber who acts like a saint in public but backstab people.
So why her PR created a controversy? Stop it Katrina. World knows you are a backstabber who acts like a saint in public but backstab people.
Chalo now Katrina has something to talk about . Public knows she has 15 mins role and an item number which is already a superhit in the past.
Kat is a PR Kween for a reason.
Drama Queen did all this drama so she can create Headlines.
Coward Katrina.
Add new comment