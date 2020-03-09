Katrina Kaif sides with Rohit Shetty on his 'No one will look at her' remark: It has been taken out of context

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Katrina Kaif says, "I share a very warm equation and friendship with Rohit Sir and have always enjoyed our discussions on everything from Cinema to my character and more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me. This has been taken entirely taken out of context."

has been in the news off lately post Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty's statement about a scene in the trailer and how he said no one would look at her in the scene. While fans are highly disappointed and have taken to slam the director for the same, it looks like Rohit's statement has been taken out of context. Rohit's statement from one of his interactions about a shot has not gone down well as many are assuming that he meant how no one would look at her with , , and in the frame.

Now giving a clarification regarding the same, Katrina has gone on to defend the director and has said, "Dear Friends and Well-wishers... I normally do not comment on media reports or articles... But in this case, I feel a comment made by Rohit Sir, has been taken out of context and is been entirely misunderstood... I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said "No one would look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening", this is not what was said. I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot, and Rohit Sir said, there are four people together in the frame and a bomb blast happening, no one will notice you BLINKING. Even inspite of that, we still did one more take. This has been taken entirely taken out of context... Hope you all have a great day."

Check out Katrina Kaif's statement here:

(ALSO READ: Holi 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif: ALL the celebrity approved ways to wear white for the festival)

She also added, "I share a very warm equation and friendship with Rohit Sir and have always enjoyed our discussions on everything from Cinema to my character and more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me."

Credits :Instagram

Read More