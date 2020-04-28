Katrina Kaif & Sidharth Malhotra's quirky expressions in this unseen BTS PIC from Baar Baar Dekho is pure gold

Check out Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's quirky picture from the sets of Baar Baar Dekho. The movie was released back in 2016.

is a name that does not need any introduction. The stunning beauty has been ruling the hearts of the audience for many years and continues doing so even now. Needless to say, her journey in Bollywood was not as easy as it seems. She had her contribution of hard work and dedication for what reaching the position she is in right now. She is now one of the most bankable actresses of the industry.

The same goes for too who began his journey in Bollywood with the 2012 movie Student of the Year 2 helmed by . He has displayed his acting prowess in multiple movies to date and there are more to come! The handsome hunk can make anyone go weak on their knees with his good looks and charm. Ek Villain, Marjaavaan, Hasee Toh Phasee are some of the movies in which Sidharth has acted in.

Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra have worked together in a movie titled Baar Baar Dekho. As we speak of this, we have come across an unseen BTS picture from the sets of their movie which deserves everyone’s attention. As we can see in the picture, Katrina and Sidharth are striking a pose for the camera with one of the crew members. Both the stars can be seen displaying some quirky expressions which are undoubtedly adorable! While Katrina seems to be opening her mouth in complete awe, Sidharth, on the other hand, is making a ‘pout’ face. He looks dapper in a grey jacket teamed up with a multicolored muffler. Katrina, on the other hand, is seen wearing a gingham print coat and a blue and red stole. Needless to say, the actress looks glowy and pretty as seen in the picture.

Unseen - Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra on the sets of #BaarBaarDekho pic.twitter.com/gAjfgf0ek1 — Katrina Kaif Online (KatrinaKaifFB) January 16, 2019

Talking about Baar Baar Dekho, the movie was released back in 2016. It was directed by Nitya Mehra and co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar, and Ritesh Sidhwani. Apart from Sidharth and Katrina, the movie also features Ram Kapoor, Rajit Kapoor, Sayani Gupta, Rohan Joshi, and others in significant roles. Its story revolves around a man who is skeptical to marry his ladylove and how things turn around when he is suddenly struck in the labyrinth of time travel and realizes his mistake. The movie received an average response from the audience and the film critics. One of its songs, Kala Chashma featuring the stars was a huge hit at that time and continues to be a chartbuster even now.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif has appeared in multiple hit movies over her career span. However, the starlet is now considered one of the most popular and bankable actresses of the Bollywood film industry. She has acted in numerous movies that include Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Raajneeti, Bang Bang, Dhoom 3, Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat, and the list just goes on. Apart from her brilliant acting skills, Katrina is also known for her unique style statements and sartorial fashion choices. It won’t be wrong to say that she is a style icon who serves as an inspiration for numerous other girls out there.

Her last release was the movie Bharat co-starring , Sunil Grover, , Jackie Shroff, and in the lead roles that was released in 2019. It was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-produced by Salman Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and others. The much-awaited movie was released on the occasion of Eid and received tremendous response from the audience thereby termed as a blockbuster hit. As for Katrina, she will be next seen in a cop drama which will be apparently released once the lockdown ends.

As for Sidharth Malhotra, his latest release is Marjaavaan co-starring Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh and in the lead roles. It was directed by Milan Luthria and was also released in 2019. He has recently appeared with Tara Sutaria in a music video titled Masakali 2.0. The promising actor will be next seen in Shershaah which is a biopic based on the life of Indian Army Captain Vikram Batra. He has been roped in opposite Kiara Advani in the movie that has been helmed by Karan Johar.

