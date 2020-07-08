Katrina Kaif & sister Isabelle are enjoying the quarantine break to the fullest & their latest VIDEO is proof

Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle Kaif make for the coolest sister duo in B-town. Meanwhile, the Sooryavanshi actress has recently shared a video on her Instagram handle which is unmissable.

When we talk about cool and stylish sister duos in B-town, among the first names that come to our minds include and her sister Isabelle. The two sisters share a great bond and often spend an ample amount of time with each other. Both of them always grab attention whenever they step out and there is no denying this fact. Currently, the Kaif sisters are under home quarantine like everyone else amidst the inevitable lockdown that has been imposed across the country.

While we are talking about this, Katrina has shared a video on her Instagram handle which proves that she is having the best quarantine break with her sister Isabelle. The two of them are literally having a lot of fun that includes working out together, cleaning up the house, teasing each other at times, twinning in similar outfits and what not! The actress writes in her caption, “All day every day. I think this is what u do with reels.”

While Katrina already has a huge fan following all over the country, her sister Isabelle is slowly joining the bandwagon and has already garnered a separate fan base. For the unversed, the latter is going to make her official debut in Bollywood soon. Talking about Katrina, she was last seen in the movie Bharat co-starring , , Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, and in the lead roles. She is currently awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi co-starring that has been helmed by Rohit Shetty.

