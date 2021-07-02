Katrina Kaif slays in a floral dress, Arjun Kapoor keeps it casual as they visit Ramesh Taurani's office; PICS

As per sources, Katrina Kaif visited the producer's office to discuss details of her upcoming film Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was reportedly at the producer's office for work related to Bhoot Police.

Friday seems to have been a busy day for the paparazzi as several Bollywood stars were spotted in the city as the lockdown restrictions were lifted. Speaking of this, and were seen coming out of Ramesh Taurani's office in Mumbai. While they were spotted leaving the producer's office almost at the same time, reportedly, the two were there for very different reasons. The photos of the two stars showcase how they kept it stylish when they stepped out for work.

In the pictures, Katrina is seen opting for a white floral dress with flats as she headed to meet the producer of her upcoming film Merry Christmas co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. As per sources, the actress headed to chalk out the date plan for the shoot of the film at the producer's office. She is seen keeping up her mask and with her hair left open as she stepped out of the office after the meeting. Katrina waved to the paparazzi from a distance before getting inside her car and leaving.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Arjun is seen clad in a blue tee with jeans and flats. The Bhoot Police actor is seen keeping his mask on while walking out of the producer's office. The actor greeted the paps from a distance and urged them to keep their distance amid the ongoing pandemic. As per sources, the actor had headed to discuss work related to his upcoming film, Bhoot Police that also stars , and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Katrina also has Sooryavanshi with lined up for release. On the other hand, Arjun has Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and .

Credits :Viral Bhayani

