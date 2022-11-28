Katrina Kaif slays in a gorgeous ethnic dress as she heads back to Mumbai in style; PICS

Actress Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film, Merry Christmas. She will be seen collaborating with South superstar Vijay Sethupathi and director Sriram Raghavan for the first time. Amid her busy schedule, the actress was recently seen jetting off to Jodhpur to attend a wedding. Post a lavish event, Katrina was seen heading back to Mumbai on Monday afternoon. The beauty was clicked at the Mumbai airport a while ago.

In the pictures, Katrina is seen sporting a white silk kurta with matching palazzo pants and rounded off her look with a printed orange dupatta. She also wore matching jootis and oversized sunnies to amp up her look. She opted for minimal makeup and open tresses. The actress looks like a breath of fresh air in an ethnic outfit. Have a look:

Vicky Kaushal on how life has changed after getting married to Katrina Kaif

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal spoke about how things have changed in his life after getting married to Katrina. The duo got married in December 2021 in an intimate ceremony. Spilling the beans on his married life, Vicky shared, "Changed, I don’t know. Changed I feel is a very strong word to use very easily. It’s not changed, I would say life has evolved, life is better. Sukoon hai, shanti hai. It’s nice, it’s really nice."

Katrina Kaif's work front

Apart from Merry Christmas, Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3. The film also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The film was slated to release on Eid 2023, but it is now postponed to Diwali 2023. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. The most-awaited film will go on floors in 2023. The all-girls road trip film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.