Katrina Kaif spoke Punjabi during her wedding festivities with Vicky Kaushal; Reveals groom’s cousin

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are officially a couple now. The lovebirds, who have been dating each other for a while now, tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9. Their wedding went on to create a massive buzz in the town. And while fans have been eager to know Katrina and Vicky’s big day, the newlyweds have been treating fans with beautiful pics from their wedding ceremony. Amid this, Vicky’s cousin sister Dr Upasana Vohra opened up about Katrina’s big day.

To note, Upasana is quite active on social media. During her recent interactions with her fans, Upasana and her husband Arunendra Kumar were inundated with questions about the newlyweds. One of the Instagram users asked if Katrina spoke Punjabi during the wedding. To this, Vicky’s sister replied saying, “Yes. Throughout the wedding, she is only speaking Punjabi”. She also hailed Katrina’s family and said, “Her family is very good. All were amazing”. This isn’t all. A user also asked Upasana about Katrina and to this she stated, “Bohut acche hain. Humari family matlab unko har kisi ke names se leke matlab sab aese lag raha tha ki woh teen din na hum sab matlab ek ghar mein, ek family ki tarah sab log reh rahe hai (She's very good. She remembered everyone's names. Those three days it felt like we were one family staying together in the same house)”.

To note, Vicky and Katrina’s pre-wedding festivities had begun early last week in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara. While the newlyweds have reportedly left for their honeymoon soon after the wedding ceremony, they are expected to host a grand reception for their friends from the industry soon.