Katrina Kaif SPOTTED outside gym ahead of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal; PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are two such Bollywood stars whom everyone is interested to know about currently. These two rumoured lovebirds are all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan on December 9. Well, ahead of their grand wedding in Rajasthan, there were reports that Vicky and Kat will be having a court wedding in Mumbai today. No official confirmation of that has come yet, but the actress has been spotted in the city today and that is giving rise to all sorts of speculations.