Katrina Kaif spreads awareness about 'Double Mask' amid COVID 19 second wave as she shares a post by BMC

As India gears up for COVID 19 vaccination amid the second wave, several stars are raising awareness about using double masks. Katrina Kaif also took to social media to share a post explaining the process of using a double mask.

Over the past few weeks, celebrities have been urging everyone to follow all COVID 19 protocols amid the second wave of Coronavirus. And now, as the cases surge across the nation, new rules advise everyone to use 'Double mask' whenever stepping out. Now, also has shared a post by BMC and urged everyone to follow the protocols related to 'Double Mask' use when they step out. The Phone Bhoot actress recently recovered from COVID 19 and has been amplifying resources amid the COVID 19 crisis.

Taking to her Instagram story, Katrina shared a post by BMC and tagged them. The post featured a diagram that explained how a double mask can help when a person is in doubt amid COVID 19. A double mask is being advised by experts and it consists of a scientific mask along with a cloth-based mask. The Phone Bhoot actress shared the post and urged everyone to use 'Double Mask' amid the surge in COVID 19 cases in the nation and protect themselves from the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the actress had contracted COVID 19 a few weeks back and was in home quarantine. While she was in quarantine, she spent time sharing selfies with fans and gave all a sneak peek of her life at home. Over the past few days, Katrina has also joined other celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, , Mira Rajput, Sonu Sood and many others in helping all those in need by amplifying the resources and needs of people.

