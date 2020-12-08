Katrina Kaif starrer superhero film by director Ali Abbas Zafar to have THIS as title?

Katrina Kaif will headline Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero flick. Now, if a recent report of an entertainment portal is to be believed, the title of Katrina's film has been locked.

Actress is all set to headline Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero flick. While the details about the film have been kept under wraps, it was revealed by Ali a few weeks back that he had gone to Dubai with his team to prepare for the project and back home, Katrina has apparently begun her physical preparation for her role as the superhero in the film. Now, if a report by an entertainment portal is to be believed, Katrina's superhero flick has apparently locked on a title for it.

As per a report of Bollywood Hungama, the film starring Katrina in the lead would be apparently titled 'Super Soldier.' While it wasn't revealed in the report if it would be a working title or a final one, it was shared that Katrina would be headlining India's first female-led superhero flick with Ali's film. The report further added that the film is in the pre-production stage and that the filmmaker has already performed a recce in Dubai to finalise the locations. As per the report, the makers finalised Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Poland, Uttarakhand and Georgia to shoot for Katrina's film.

A while back in a chat with Hindustan Times, Ali had revealed that Katrina had already begun prepping physically for the role of a superhero. Further, he had shared that Katrina would be shooting for the film after wrapping up other commitments that she has. Well, if the report turns out to be true, then Katrina's film may be titled 'Super Soldier.'

Meanwhile, Katrina is prepping to be seen with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot. The announcement of the film was made a while back when Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant had shared photos and videos from their first look shoot of the film. The film will be helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. Besides this, Katrina also will be seen with in Rohit Shetty's next.

