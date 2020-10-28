Katrina Kaif starrer superhero flick will NOT have a male lead, reveals director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina Kaif will reportedly not be having any romantic track in the upcoming superhero flick directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Read on for further details.

’s fans were excited after the announcement that she is all set to feature in a superhero flick. Meanwhile, everyone has been eagerly waiting to know regarding the male lead in the aforementioned project. However, the expectations have turned out to be quite the opposite because the movie won’t be having any male lead! Yes, you heard it right. This has been confirmed by none other than Ali Abbas Zafar himself who will be directing the same one.

The director has reportedly revealed that Katrina will have no romantic interest in the yet-to-be-titled movie. He has further stated that it will take six more months for the project to go on floors. The filmmaker has revealed that a lot of prep work is still left out in the pre-production stage. He has further revealed the locations in which the movie’s shooting will happen – Poland, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Georgia, and Uttarakhand. He then reveals that Katrina herself is the hero in the movie.

Zafar further adds that one does not need a hero opposite the actress. Moreover, he clarifies that there will be neither mainstream nor non-mainstream heroes in the same. So, Katrina Kaif will not be having any romantic track in the movie that will be reportedly mounted on a huge scale. He has also revealed that the actress is training in martial arts and combat training for her role in the movie. Meanwhile, she will team up with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi for another movie titled Phone Bhoot.

