Katrina Kaif starts her day with a ‘berry luscious’ breakfast as she turns muse with Anaita Shroff

has been quite active on social media and each of her posts on Instagram is a treat for the fans. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghajab Kahani actress often leaves her fan army intrigued and wanting for more with her Instagram posts. Keeping with this trajectory, Katrina took the social media by a storm this morning as she shared a beautiful pic of herself giving a glimpse of her healthy breakfast date with Anaita Shroff Adjania and it breaking the internet for all the right reasons.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared pics of herself dressed in a check bathrobe with open hair tressed and had her make up game on point. She was seen sitting at a dining table and was having different berries for breakfast as she had a healthy start of the day. Interestingly the pic was clicked by Anaita who was seen in the mirror behind Katrina as she was busy in the photo session. Katrina captioned the image as, Breakfast styled by @anaitashroffadajania”. Soon Anaita took to the comment section and wrote, “Berry luscious!!”.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s post:

Meanwhile, Katrina is currently busy shooting for the much awaited Tiger 3 with . The team has been shooting for the spy thriller in Turkey, Austria etc. In fact, it is reported that Tiger 3 will be featuring one of the costliest songs on Salman and Katrina which has been shot for Cappadocia. Interestingly, Tiger 3 will also feature Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist and he will have a face off with Salman in the movie.