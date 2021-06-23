Katrina Kaif starts prep for Vijay Sethupathi co starrer, kicks off reading sessions with Sriram Raghavan

As per a recent report, Katrina Kaif is all set to gear up to work on her film with Vijay Sethupathi. Reportedly, the actress has begun script readings with director Sriram Raghavan.

Actress , who recently resumed her physical training after recovering from COVID 19, has reportedly begun prepping for her role in Vijay Sethupathi co-starrer. The film has been in the headlines for a while now and it will be helmed by Sriram Raghavan. As per recent reports, Katrina has apparently begun script reading sessions with the director to perfect her role for Vijay co-starrer. While the reports about the film have been coming in for a while, the official announcement is yet to be made.

As per a report in Indian Express, a source disclosed, "Katrina is now starting readings for the film and will be spending a lot of time with the filmmaker to understand and get into the skin of her character." The actress recently shared a selfie while spending time at home and left fans excited to know about what she's been up to. Reportedly, Katrina and Vijay starrer is a 90-minute long film and maybe shot in a 30-day schedule. Reportedly, Katrina may kick off filming after her shoot for Tiger 3 with and Emraan Hashmi.

In a chat with Pinkvilla last month, producer Ramesh Taurani had shared that they are planning to kick off shoot in June after the lockdown is over. He said, " We don’t have a date as yet because everything right now is shut. We can’t even shoot anywhere else as 90 per cent of India is in a state of lockdown. But in the near future, maybe in a week or two we will decide on the future plan of action."

Meanwhile, Katrina also has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film's shoot had been done earlier this year in Udaipur. It is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. Besides this, Katrina has co-starrer Sooryavanshi lined up for release.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Ramesh Taurani shares an update on Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas; Read Deets

Share your comment ×