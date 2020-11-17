  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Katrina Kaif stuns in a black tee and tinted glasses as she shares pics with her ‘amazing’ team; See Post

Katrina Kaif treats fans with yet another post from her Maldives trip and this time she is posting with her team
23635 reads Mumbai
Katrina Kaif stuns in a black tee and tinted glasses as she shares pics with her ‘amazing’ team; See PostKatrina Kaif stuns in a black tee and tinted glasses as she shares pics with her ‘amazing’ team; See Post
  • 4
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Katrina Kaif has been over the moon ever since she got a chance to shoot in the Maldives after COVID 19 pandemic. The actress has visited the tropical paradise for shooting and has flooded our Instagram feed with beautiful pics which left us wanting to pack our travel bags soon. But looks like, the Thugs of Hindostan actress is still not over of her work trip in the Maldives and her Instagram posts are proof to this. Keeping up with this trajectory, Katrina has shared yet another post from her Maldives trip/

This time, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress was seen posing with her team who had accompanied her to the Maldives for the shoot. In the pics, Katrina looked stunning in a black coloured tee. However, it was her tinted glasses that grabbed the attention. Each one in the pic was all smiles and it was evident that they had a gala time in the Maldives. In the caption, the Zero actress wrote, “five days in the Maldives with this amazing team” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s recent Instagram post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Talking about the work front, Katrina will be seen working in an upcoming horror comedy Phone Booth with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The team is expected to begin shooting in mid-November. "While Siddhant has been shooting for Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next in Goa, the remaining cast of Phone Bhoot joined him in the beach state for an elaborate reading session last month. After the initial prep, Katrina headed to the UK to meet her family. Happy with the way the readings panned out, director Gurmmeet informed his team that he is ready to roll with the project soon," a source had recently Mid Day.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif is a true blue beach beauty as she soaks up the sun while shooting in Maldives; Alia Bhatt REACTS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Katrina Kaif's Instagram

You may like these
When Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor struggled to get past paparazzi post a Diwali bash; WATCH throwback video
Katrina Kaif wishes bestest year to birthday boy Aditya Roy Kapur: Thank you for being the great person you’re
Katrina Kaif cannot stop gushing over mommy to be Anushka Sharma's gorgeous Diwali photos; Take a look
Diwali 2020: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal send special wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion
Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff & others send love to Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh on their 2nd anniversary
Jab Tak Hai Jaan turns 8: Twitterati shower love on Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina and Anushka starrer; See POSTS
Anonymous 34 minutes ago

Beauti quin

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

Cute katty

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

World beauti queen

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

Katrina kaif most beautiful women in the world

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement