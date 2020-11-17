Katrina Kaif stuns in a black tee and tinted glasses as she shares pics with her ‘amazing’ team; See Post

Katrina Kaif treats fans with yet another post from her Maldives trip and this time she is posting with her team

has been over the moon ever since she got a chance to shoot in the Maldives after COVID 19 pandemic. The actress has visited the tropical paradise for shooting and has flooded our Instagram feed with beautiful pics which left us wanting to pack our travel bags soon. But looks like, the Thugs of Hindostan actress is still not over of her work trip in the Maldives and her Instagram posts are proof to this. Keeping up with this trajectory, Katrina has shared yet another post from her Maldives trip/

This time, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress was seen posing with her team who had accompanied her to the Maldives for the shoot. In the pics, Katrina looked stunning in a black coloured tee. However, it was her tinted glasses that grabbed the attention. Each one in the pic was all smiles and it was evident that they had a gala time in the Maldives. In the caption, the Zero actress wrote, “five days in the Maldives with this amazing team” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s recent Instagram post:

Talking about the work front, Katrina will be seen working in an upcoming horror comedy Phone Booth with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The team is expected to begin shooting in mid-November. "While Siddhant has been shooting for Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next in Goa, the remaining cast of Phone Bhoot joined him in the beach state for an elaborate reading session last month. After the initial prep, Katrina headed to the UK to meet her family. Happy with the way the readings panned out, director Gurmmeet informed his team that he is ready to roll with the project soon," a source had recently Mid Day.

