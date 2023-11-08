Katrina Kaif, Subhash Ghai share candid moment at Diwali bash; director lauds Vicky Kaushal for Sam Bahadur

While the entire nation is busy with the preparations for Diwali, renowned film producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a grand Diwali bash for the entire film fraternity on Tuesday, November 7. The special occasion was graced by several big Bollywood celebs. Amongst other attendees, Subhash Ghai also graced the soirée and reunited with his Yuvvraaj actress Katrina Kaif and penned a sweet note for her and appreciated Vicky Kaushal for his next, Sam Bahadur through social media.

Subhash Ghai pens sweet note for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Today, on November 8, a while back ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to his social media and shared an inside photo from Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party. The photo features him with Tiger 3 actress Katrina kaif and Huma Qureshi. The candid photo suggests that the trio was clicked during a casual interaction.

Sharing the post, he extended his best wishes to the actress and heaped praises for her husband, Vicky Kaushal for his performance in Sam Bahadur. He expressed, “Write a caption...Tu muskra jaha bhi hain. tu muskraa - I was happy to hv met our beautiful heroine #KATRINA KAIF with same glow n dignity as she carried in her 2nd film ‘ Yuvraaj’ in 2008..At Diwali party by ramesh taurani last eve..Stay blessed katrina . Vicky looks great in #SAM BAHADUR ‘ trailer n wishing him great success God bless u both”

As a matter of fact, Subhash Ghai’s directorial Yuvvraaj was released in 2008 which had Katrina and Salman Khan in the lead roles.

Some more unseen inside pictures from Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash

In addition to this, we also caught our hands on more inside pictures from the party.

One of the pictures features the IT couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza posing for a happy picture with Tusshar Kapoor, director duo Abbas-Mustan and friends.

Another photo features veterans striking a dashing pose for the photo. The click features Jackie Shroff, Rakesh Roshan and his wife, Pinkie Roshan, Subhash Ghai, Anil Kapoor, and Anu Ranjan.

Apart from these, A-list celebrities including Sidharth Malhotra, Pooja Hegde, Nushratt Bharuccha, Varun Dhawan Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Soha Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Govinda amongst others too attended the star-studded evening.

