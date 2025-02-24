Katrina Kaif takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh with mother-in-law Veena Kaushal days after Vicky Kaushal; VIDEO of duo goes VIRAL
After her husband, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif also visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal, on Monday and took a holy dip.
Katrina Kaif visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj today, 24 February, where she took part in the sacred ritual of taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. The actress was accompanied by her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal, and both enjoyed the spiritual experience.
In a video posted by ANI on X (formerly Twitter), Katrina Kaif is seen praying and taking the holy dip alongside her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal, at the Triveni Sangam, a place where three sacred rivers – the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati meet. Katrina was seen in a traditional Indian pink suit as she offered prayers and experienced the one-in-a-lifetime experience.
Before taking the holy dip, Katrina and her mother-in-law spent some time at Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Prayagraj. They stayed at the Maha Kumbh campsite, and the official Instagram account of Parmarth Niketan shared some beautiful moments from their visit.
Katrina also met the President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, and took his blessings. The Merry Christmas actress told ANI she feels "fortunate" to experience the Maha Kumbh Mela with her mother-in-law.
Katrina Kaif, who married actor Vicky Kaushal in 2021 in a private ceremony, has been away from the big screen. However, her visit to Maha Kumbh Mela drew attention from her fans and the media.
This visit came shortly after Katrina's husband, Vicky Kaushal, had also visited the Maha Kumbh Mela on February 13, just ahead of the release of his film Chhaava.
On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. According to reports, she will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt as the lead.
