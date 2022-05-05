Katrina Kaif takes us inside her mom's 70th birthday celebration surrounded by 'noisy kids'; PICS

Katrina Kaif, who is quite active on social media, never misses a chance to shower love on her family and loved ones. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress is often seen sharing adorable posts giving a glimpse of her happy moments with her loved ones and even penning sweet love notes for them. And this time, Katrina is making headlines as she has showered love on her mother Suzanne Turquotte who is celebrating her 70th birthday today with a beautiful Instagram post.

In the post, Katrina gave a glimpse of her mother’s 70th birthday bash which was all about creating memories with the family. The pics had Suzanne posing with her birthday cake and was surrounded by her darling daughters on her special day. Katrina captioned the image, “Happy 70th mama. May u always live life with the joy and courage that u do …….. surrounded by your very noisy kids”. Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif had also shared a special post for her mother and wrote, “Happiest of Birthday Mama. Here’s to the baddest Matriarch around. Love you to the moon and back”.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif’s posts for their mother:

To note, Katrina was spotted at the airport early this week wherein she was seen winning hearts with her comfy style statement. Talking about the work front, Katrina is working on the much talked about Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Besides, she will also be seen trying her hands on the horror-comedy genre with Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

