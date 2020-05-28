Katrina Kaif REVEALS she is in talks for not one but two big budget films and fans want to know more

Katrina Kaif spills the beans on upcoming projects and we bet fans can't keep calm on listening about it. Read on to know more.

Bollywood actress has been keeping up with the lockdown just like any of us and she has been staying home, doing household chores, indulging in cooking and some me-time as well. She keeps sharing photos and videos on social media and we definitely can't get enough of it given how this is the time to get to see more glimpses of our favourites. None the less, work is never off the topic and as it turns out, she might have projects lined up once everything is back to normal.

During a recent conversation, Katrina got talking about a female-led big budge film that she is in talks for and while things are in the initial phase, she feels they are moving int the right direction. She also went on to say how there are good conversations around her and hence, she has high hopes sprung on it. In fact, she revealed how she has two conversations going on, both of them are going smoothly right now and she thinks it should happen just fine.

Meanwhile, Katrina's upcoming film with , Sooryavanshi was due for a release in 2020, however, due to the ongoing lockdown, everything has taken a backseat and there is little that we know about when will it hit the screens. None the less, fans have been waiting to see their reunion soon and now, with the hint at not one but two projects we might hear about, there is only more excitement among them on what is in store.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif had become the highest paid South actress with her Telugu debut film Malliswari; Did you know?

Credits :Film Companion

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×