Katrina Kaif teases about her 'next stop' amid Maldives shoot as she poses for a selfie with her team; See PIC

Katrina Kaif took to social media to share a selfie with her teammates as she headed to her next destination amid Maldives shoot. The gorgeous star has been teasing fans with glimpses from her shoot in the tropics.

Over the past few days, has been dropping glimpses from her shoot in the tropical paradise of Maldives. The gorgeous star even stunned in a gorgeous swimsuit on the beach as she shared photos on her Instagram handle recently and left the internet gawking. And now, it seems the star has switched her shooting location in the Maldives and she teased about it in her latest post with her teammates. Katrina, who had been spending time at home amid the lockdown with her sister Isabelle Kaif, headed to the tropics last week for a shoot.

Taking to her Instagram story, Katrina shared a selfie with her teammates. In the photo, Katrina is seen clad in an all white OOTD with a matching mask while her teammates could be seen sitting next to her with their masks on. The gorgeous star clicked a selfie as she bid adieu to one location and headed to another amid her shoot in the Maldives. Later, Katrina even shared a BTS photo from the shoot by the side of the beach and left every one of her fans in complete awe.

On her selfie with her team, Katrina added a gif that said, "Next Stop" and she tagged her teammates. A day back too, Katrina shared BTS videos from the shoot location and teased fans about her upcoming shoot.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's selfie:

Meanwhile, the star's film with , Sooryavanshi was postponed owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. The new release date is yet to be released. Apart from this, Katrina announced her new film with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi, a few months back. The film is titled Phone Bhoot and it is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. It is expected to go on floors soon. Apart from this, Katrina also has a superhero flick with Ali Abbas Zafar. The filmmaker has already started prepping for the same.

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

