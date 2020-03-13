Katrina Kaif thanks Akshay Kumar for supporting her career

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Actress Katrina Kaif stars opposite Akshay Kumar after a decade in the upcoming cop action drama "Sooryavanshi", and she thanks the actor for being a constant source of support in the initial phase of her career.

"I would like to thank Akshay, as during my initial days he was of immense support to me as a co-star. He used to stand in front of me every time when I used to give a shot and encourage me. His feedback helped me to improve my acting skills and I can surely say that he was one of the few actors who believed in me," said Katrina.

Katrina and Akshay have earlier worked together in films such as "Humko Deewana Kar Gaye", "Namastey London", "Welcome", "Singh Is Kinng", De Dana Dan" and "Blue". They were last seen together in the 2010 dud "Tees Maar Khan", which is primarily recalled till date for Katrina's dance number, "Sheila ki jawaani".

"Sooryavanshi", directed by Rohit Shetty, is a cop action drama. The film was scheduled to release on March 24, but has been postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Katrina opened up about her rapport with Akshay while promoting "Sooryavanshi" on the "The Kapil Sharma Show".

