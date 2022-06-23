Katrina Kaif thinks Aditya Roy Kapur's ripping physique in OM is all fire; See her reaction

Aditya Roy Kapur is returning to the big screen after his 2020 hit Malang. In the mean time, the actor also made an impression on the streaming platforms with Ludo and Sadak 2. Now, after a theatrical break, the actor will be seen in a never-before-seen action avatar in OM. Starring alongside Sanjana Sanghi, the film's trailer has set social media abuzz about the fresh pairing and killer action.

Meanwhile, both Aditya and Sanjana have been going all out to promote the film on social media. Recently, Aditya dropped a still from the film featuring him in a fierce, shirtless avatar. Aditya's ripped physique is undoubtedly the highlight of the photo as the film still shows him carrying a heavy weapon. Sharing the photo, he simply captioned it, "July 1."

However, we had all our eyes on Katrina Kaif's reaction. The actress took to the comments section and reacted with a fire emoji. Well, we cannot help but agree with Katrina that Aditya's look in OM is indeed all things fiery.

Check out Aditya Roy Kapur's post and Katrina Kaif's reaction to it:

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Aditya revealed his first reaction after listening to the narration of the film and why he chose to do it. The actor said, "It was the story of Om that excited me the most. I always believe that every movie should have its fundamentals in place and it felt like Om had a lot going for it. I heard just 20-30 minutes of the film during the first narration and I was hooked instantly because of the emotionality of the subject."

Directed by Kapil Verma, OM stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Raj. It is produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan, and Ahmed Khan. The film is set to release on 1 July, 2022.

