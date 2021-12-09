Katrina Kaif Tiffany Wedding Ring Pic: Dulhan's platinum wedding ring costs a whopping Rs 7.4 lakh

Lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now man and wife. The couple tied the knot today in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. After a long wait, the duo took to their social media handles and finally dropped their first pictures as a married couple. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” In the snaps, Katrina and Vicky look completely smitten and were all smiles as they took pheras. But what caught everyone’s attention was Katrina Kaif’s beautiful wedding ring.

Needless to say, the photographs are all breathtaking, but did you happen to spot Katrina Kaif's exquisite wedding ring? Among the pictures, there was one in which Katrina was seen sporting a rectangular blue platinum ring. It featured a double row of round brilliant diamonds soured from Tiffany Soleste worth Rs 7,41,000 ($9,800). While Vicky Kaushal adorned a platinum Tiffany Classic wedding worth Rs 1,28,580 ($ 1,700).

