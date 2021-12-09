Katrina Kaif Tiffany Wedding Ring Pic: Dulhan's platinum wedding ring costs a whopping Rs 7.4 lakh
Needless to say, the photographs are all breathtaking, but did you happen to spot Katrina Kaif's exquisite wedding ring? Among the pictures, there was one in which Katrina was seen sporting a rectangular blue platinum ring. It featured a double row of round brilliant diamonds soured from Tiffany Soleste worth Rs 7,41,000 ($9,800). While Vicky Kaushal adorned a platinum Tiffany Classic wedding worth Rs 1,28,580 ($ 1,700).
In the photographs, newlyweds were seen glowing on their wedding day. Katrina Kaif donned a traditional red bridal outfit from Sabyasachi outfit, while Vicky Kaushal looked handsome in a traditional white sherwani also beautifully crafted by Sabyasachi. As soon as VickTrina dropped their wedding pictures, B-Town celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and others showered the newlyweds with a lot of love and good wishes.
We wish the couple a happy journey of togetherness!