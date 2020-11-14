  1. Home
Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff & others send love to Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh on their 2nd anniversary

As Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrate their second wedding anniversary today, several celebrities showered love on the couple with sweet messages.
Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff & others send love to Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh on their 2nd anniversaryKatrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff & others send love to Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh on their 2nd anniversary
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The duo, who tied the knot in 2018 after dating each other for six years, have reinstated our faith in love and never misses out to give major relationship goals to the fans. It is, undoubtedly, difficult to get enough of their mushy romance. Interestingly, Ranveer and Deepika, fondly addressed as DeepVeer by fans, are celebrating their second anniversary today. Needless to say, the couple is inundated with best wishes from the fans.

Interestingly, DeepVeer had also shared loved filled posts on their special day on Instagram along with adorable captions. While fans showered love on the couple with endless comments on their respective posts, several celebs also sent best wishes to Ranveer and Deepika on their big day. Among them was Katrina Kai and Tiger Shroff, who commented, “Happy anniversary” followed by heart emoticons. Ranveer’s Gully Boy co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi also showered love and commented with a heart emoticon on the post. On the other hand, Bipasha Basu wrote, “Awww Happy anniversary. God bless you both.” Several other celebs also commented on the post including Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Kharbanda, Preity Zinta, Saqib Saleem, Zareen Khan etc

Take a look at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s anniversary post:

Interestingly, DeepVeer will be celebrating their anniversary with Diwali this year. So when quizzed about their Diwali plans, Deepika stated that the couple will be spending time with the family on their special day. “Honestly, we are going to keep things quite low key, keeping in the mind the sensitivity (of the situation) towards the environment and the people around us. It’s been a difficult year for many in different ways [owing to the pandemic]. So, what we intend to do is, to stay at home, do a simple pooja and spend time with family. Normally, that’s what we, anyway, do,” the Chhapaak actress was quoted saying.

