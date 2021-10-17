Katrina Kaif tightly hugging Vicky Kaushal at Sardar Udham screening goes viral; Netizens say ‘this is love’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been making their fans go crazy about them and their love story ever since the rumours of their affair have been doing the rounds. Although the two actors have never been spotted together often, fans still love their Jodi. Also, Vicky and Kat have not gone public about their relationship too yet fans feel that there is something more than friendship between them. A video of the rumoured lovebirds at the screening of Vicky’s movie Sardar Udham is going viral and that is proof of the love between them.

In the video that is posted by a fan club of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, we can see the actor waiting for his rumoured ladylove with eager eyes post the screening of his film. The moment Katrina comes out, she hugs Vicky tightly and the smile on her face speaks a thousand words. Sharing this adorable video, the fan club captioned it as, “Best day again Look at how he waited for her to come in and immediately hugged her tightly. can you also see the happy smile on her beautiful face? and how they interact, He pokes his girlfriend's back, this is love. Thankyou Again Viksi and Kay.”

Take a look:

While speaking to ETimes recently, Vicky was asked, "News of your roka (engagement) created quite a furore online. What’s the status on that front? When are you getting engaged?" Replying, Vicky said, "The news was circulated by your friends (laughs). I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come)." We don't know what this is, if not a confirmation of sorts that Vicky and Katrina are indeed looking at a future together.

The rumoured couple are shipped widely by their fans. In fact, a few months ago, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had also confirmed on a chat show that Vicky and Katrina are indeed dating. Over the weekend, Katrina also penned a heartwarming note for Vicky after watching Sardar Udham.

