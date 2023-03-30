Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani, decoding glam looks of Pinkvilla Style Icons

Bollywood celebs and glam outfits go hand-in-hand. Every time celebrities step out in the city, or make a splash on red carpets, they make sure to dish out major fashion goals with their chic outfits. People look up to their favourite celebs and take fashion inspiration to glam up their looks. We have a list of actresses who never fail to dazzle the Internet with their glamorous looks. From Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif, take cues from these Pinkvilla Style Icons and let your outfit do the talking this party season!

Bling it like Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani, who is the newest fashionista in town, rocked the boss babe look at a party. She upped the hotness quotient in a white jacket which had a tie-up detail paired with a mini silver bling skirt featuring a slit. She ditched the accessories and completed her look with a messy pony and ankle-strap stilettos.

Vision in white

Katrina Kaif looks stunning no matter what she wears! For a party, she opted for a white mini dress that came with a close neck, ruched skirt, and full sleeves spiked up with the allure of white feathers. The actress looked all things gorgeous as she wrapped her OOTN with matching earrings and silver stilettos.

Glowing in black

Kareena Kapoor Khan never disappoints when it comes to fashion. The actress looked oh-so-lovely in a black outfit that featured netted detailing. She wrapped up her look with a statement belt and metallic blue stilettos. Her apt makeup and voluminous hair made it look all things perfect.

Shine bright like Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is one such actress who usually opts for casual outfits. But whenever she wears party dresses, the actress manages to make heads turn. In this one, Anushka wore a grey shimmery dress that came with a dash of colourful stripes. She completed her look with a sleek hairdo and her million-dollar smile.

