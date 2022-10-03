Katrina Kaif to play a ghost in Phone Bhoot? Here’s what we know

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s upcoming movie Phone Bhoot has already gotten everyone excited. The teaser and poster of the film look quite interesting and fans are eager to watch the film. But before that, have you ever imagined someone as ethereal and appealing like Katrina Kaif to be a ghost? Yes, you read it right! The gorgeous actress has been roped in by Excel Entertainment to feature in their highly-anticipated horror-comedy Phone Booth.

While the movie’s first look featuring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter has piqued curiosity amongst the audience for its unusual casting, the announcement became the talk of the town over people speculating about the movie genre. After several rumours doing the rounds, it is now clear that Phone Booth is a fun-filled horror comedy. Phone Bhoot is undoubtedly a film that has been the talk of the town for a long time. While the audience is very known of the story and other information about the film, the big question that has been taking over was about its Ghost character.