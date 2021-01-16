Katrina Kaif is a total stunner in a selfie post pack up of late night shoot for Phone Bhoot; Take a look

Katrina Kaif took to social media to drop a glimpse of herself in a photo after pulling off an all-nighter. The gorgeous star left fans gushing over her glow. She will be seen next with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi co-starrer Phone Bhoot.

Over the past weeks, fans of have been excited as the star kicked off the shoot for her next, Phone Bhoot, with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Khatter. Now, as the weekend begins, Katrina gave all a glimpse of herself post pulling off an all-night shoot, and well, fans surely are in awe of the star's gorgeous glow. The star has been keeping her fans updated about her shenanigans on social media and recently, she even shared an old video of dancing it out to celebrate her return to shoot.

On Saturday morning, Katrina shared a selfie in which she looked absolutely stunning. The star looked like she had come off from a glam shoot as her hair and makeup was on point. In the selfie, we could see Katrina clad in a white tee with her hair left loose and straightened. With a perfect lip gloss and nude makeup, she looked every bit stunning despite pulling off an all-nighter for the shoot of Ishaan and Siddhant co-starrer. Post it, she headed for bedtime.

Sharing the photos, Katrina wrote, "Bedtime, huh?." The photos surely brought cheer among her fans as many have been waiting to see her back on the screen.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's posts:

Meanwhile, Phone Bhoot is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. The shoot of the film began recently. Besides this, Katrina also has co-starrer Sooryavanshi lined up for release. She also has a film with her best friend Ali Abbas Zafar. In that film, she will be seen essaying the role of a superhero.

