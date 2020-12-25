Katrina Kaif treats all with perfect festive PIC as she enjoys Christmas; Vicky Kaushal sends fans greetings

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have taken to their respective social media handles to wish their fans on the occasion of Christmas.

Be it any festival, our Bollywood celebrities never fail to extend wishes to their loyal fans. And, today on the occasion of Christmas, several celebs including , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , , among others have wished their fans on their respective social media handles. Now, and Vicky Kaushal have wished their fans. While the stunning actress treats us with her stunning picture, the Raazi actor sends his ardent fans greetings.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan star has shared an alluring picture of herself with her friend Karishma Kohli while extending her wishes. In the photo, she looks beautiful as she poses for a selfie with her bestie. Alongside the photo, Katrina wrote, “Merry Christmas everyone.” Going by the picture, it is evident that the diva is celebrating the festival with her close friend. In the photo, one simply cannot miss the tree that is beautifully lit up with lights and bells. Vicky, on the other hand, took to his Instagram story and shared a picture of Santa Claus that reads, “Merry Christmas.”

Take a look at Katrina and Vicky’s wish below:

On a related note, the entire Bollywood is drenched in Christmas spirit and is making the most of it. They are also sharing a glimpse of their celebrations on social media and are keeping their fans posted about how they are spending the day.

On the work front, Vicky is gearing up for Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham Singh. He also has another project with Manushi Chillar in his kitty. Katrina on the other hand will be seen in Phone Bhoot that also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

Also Read: Merry Christmas: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan & others bring in Xmas cheer & wish fans

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×