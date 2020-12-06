Katrina Kaif treats her fans with an amazing sans makeup Sunday selfie; Take a look

Katrina Kaif has shared a stunning selfie on the Instagram handle this Sunday to stun her fans with an amazing no-makeup look.

, who is an avid social media user, always keeps her fans updated by giving them a glimpse of her personal as well as professional life. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Now, taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday afternoon, Katrina recently shared a stunning selfie which is sure to leave you stunned. The actress can be seen sporting a white outfit and laying on the bed in the latest picture. She keeps her tresses open and she is looking beautiful sans makeup.

While sharing the amazing selfie on her Instagram story, Katrina wrote, “Sunday” followed by the exact time when the picture was clicked by her. However, the Bang Bang actress has also opted for a trending Instagram filter for the gorgeous selfie. Earlier on Friday, the beautiful actress shared her workout plan for the day on her Instagram story. She captioned the post as, “Workout plan for the day.”

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s Sunday selfie picture here:

Meanwhile, Katrina is waiting for the release of her upcoming film Sooryavanshi co-starring , and in lead roles. The film has been helmed by Rohit Shetty and it was supposed to hit the screens earlier this year but got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. The actress will soon start shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's untitled film in which she will be essaying the role of a female superhero. Apart from this, Katrina will also be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

