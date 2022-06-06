Katrina Kaif tries her hand at new Instagram filter, shares her black and white sketch; PIC

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and talented actresses we have in the industry. Katrina, who recently married Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal, is quite active on social media and often treats her fans with her stunning and hot pictures. The actress recently took to her Instagram account and shared a black and white sketch of herself. In the sketch, she can be seen wearing glasses and a T-shirt and looks stunning as always.

According to the reports, Katrina Kaif has been tested COVID-19 positive for the second time. She was scheduled to shoot for her upcoming movie of Sriram Raghavan’s 'Merry Christmas’ with Vijay Sethupathi last week, but it had to be rescheduled after her test results. Recently, during an award function, Vicky Kaushal was seen walking the red carpet without Katrina and everyone was wondering why she wasn’t present. Reports are doing the rounds that her testing positive is the reason behind her absence at the award function where he won the Best Actor Award.

See Katrina's post here:

Recently, Katrina Kaif had shared a post for her husband Vicky Kaushal on his first birthday after their wedding as they were vacationing in New York. Sharing two pictures of them together, Katrina wrote, “New York Wala Birthday. My (heart emoticon). Simply put YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER.” The first picture showed Vicky embracing Katrina on the terrace with several skyscrapers in the background. The second picture showed Vicky with his arms around her and planting a kiss on her head. Reacting to the post, Vicky wrote, “Shaadishuda wala Birthday!!!” with several heart emoticons.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9, 2021. They got hitched in an intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar’s Road trip film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Vicky has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film that also stars Sara Ali Khan, an untitled film with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, Sam Bahadur, and ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ lined up.