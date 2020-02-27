Katrina Kaif TROLLS Arjun Kapoor’s photo and asks ‘Did you lose something?’; His EPIC reply will crack you up

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a couple of photos. Katrina Kaif left a hilarious comment on one of them that earned her a savage reply from the Panipat star. Check it out.

Among the most popular stars in Bollywood, and ’s friendship has always been the talk of the town. On Koffee with Karan, Arjun and Varun had revealed that they once had a ‘Katrina hate club’ for a hilarious reason. However, post that, Arjun and Varun had put an end to it by sharing an adorable photo with Katrina. While Arjun and Katrina often poke fun at each other on social media, after a long time, today fans got to witness their banter all over again.

Arjun took to Instagram to share a series of photos from his recent trip to Jaipur. In the photos, Arjun looked handsome and dapper in casuals and his shades added a cool swag to his looks. However, one of the photos in which the Panipat star was posing with his hand on his head caught Katrina’s attention and she immediately decided to poke fun at him. The Bharat star took to social media comments and wrote, “What happened did u lose something?”

Seeing the same, several fans were left in splits. However, what came next from Arjun was more savage. Arjun wrote back to Katrina, “I lost ur number!!! Send here na please.” Well, seeing the epic banter between Katrina and Arjun, fans had a field day.

Meanwhile, often Katrina and Arjun used to poke fun at each other on social media and it always became the object of their fans’ attention. On the work front, Arjun is currently shooting for an untitled film with Rakul Preet Singh in Punjab. Katrina, on the other hand, is gearing up for her next release. Reports have been coming in that Katrina may star in an action film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

