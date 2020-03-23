Katrina Kaif trolls Varun Dhawan as he poses shirtless in a throwback pic and we love their Instagram banter

Katrina Kaif trolls Varun Dhawan as he poses shirtless in a throwback pic and we totally love their social media banter

We all know that loves to work out and since gyms are shut due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the Kalank actor is making sure to workout at home. From whipping up an omelette to interacting with fans on Instagram, Varun Dhawan has been doing everything to pass time at home, and today, Varun Dhawan posted a photo, which looks like a throwback photo, on Instagram wherein he is seen posing shirtless and of course, flashing his washboard abs, and alongside the photo, Varun wrote, “Jab mein gym jata tha ab toh mein bas ghar pe hoon..”

Soon after, , left a comment in order to tease and troll Varun because we all know that amid the Coronavirus outbreak, all film shootings have been halted and since Varun was seen flashing his abs, Katrina wrote, “Are u getting ready for our shoot ?” and to this, Varun replied, “I am getting ready for our shoot that’s my main goal now..” Well, we totally love their camaraderie and Instagram banter, and yesterday, , Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif got together, well virtually, on a video call and changed their Hate Katrina Kaif club to a newly reformed club as she wrote, “Reunited .... our newly reformed “ club “ with a very appropriate name “ #isolated r us… “

On the work front, Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif were to share screen space together in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, however, due to date issues, Katrina Kaif walked out of the film and later, was roped in. Next, Varun Dhawan will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, and also, Varun will be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s war drama.

Check out Varun Dhawan's shirtless photo as the actor shows off his abs:

