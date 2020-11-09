Katrina Kaif is a true blue beach beauty as she soaks up the sun while shooting in Maldives; Alia Bhatt REACTS

Katrina Kaif’s recent Instagram post is winning hearts as she is enjoying her time in Maldives.

is a happy bird these days. After all, after staying indoors for a couple of months in wake of COVID 19 pandemic, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress is back to work. The actress is currently in Maldives for an upcoming photoshoot and she is, undoubtedly, enjoying her time there. In fact, Katrina even shared a glimpse of her happy moments in Maldives and it will certainly make you want to pack the bags and head for a vacation.

In the pic, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress was seen dressed in a multicolour beach wear. The actress looked like a true blue beach babe as she was seen posing with the backdrop of a beach. Katrina looked resplendent as she soaked the Maldives sun and was all smiles posing for the camera. She captioned the image as, “So amzinggg to be in Maldives for shoot #lovemyjob #grateful.” Soon love started pouring on the actress’ post. Among this was who also commented on Katrina’s pic and wrote, “Beautyyyyyy” followed by heart emoticons. Katrina’s Thugs of Hindostan actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was also hearts for the diva’s beach look.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s recent Instagram post:

Talking about the work front, Katrina will be seen working in an upcoming horror comedy Phone Booth with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The team is expected to begin shooting in mid-November. "While Siddhant has been shooting for Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next in Goa, the remaining cast of Phone Bhoot joined him in the beach state for an elaborate reading session last month. After the initial prep, Katrina headed to the UK to meet her family. Happy with the way the readings panned out, director Gurmmeet informed his team that he is ready to roll with the project soon," a source had recently Mid Day.

