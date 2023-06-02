Katrina Kaif turns cheerleader for Vicky Kaushal as his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke releases today; Here's how

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals and often make the hearts of their fans melt with their chemistry. All eyes are on Vicky as his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has hit the theatres. The film helmed by Laxman Utekar also stars Sara Ali Khan in a pivotal role. We have often seen both the husband-wife duo standing in support of each other and cheering for their respective films. Today too, the Tiger 3 actress made sure to cheer for Vicky’s film as it released on the big screens.

Katrina Kaif cheers for Vicky Kaushal’s film

Taking to her Instagram stories, Katrina Kaif shared the poster of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sharing this poster she also announced that the film is now in cinemas and wrote, "Congratulations to the entire team. A film made with so much heart!" This is not the first time that Katrina is cheering for Vicky’s film. She has done that for his earlier releases too and also makes sure to praise her hubby for his acting.

Check it out:

Katrina Kaif’s work front

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in one of the much-awaited and exciting films, Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. The duo have already been shooting for the film and it will also star Emraan Hashmi as the baddie. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a cameo and reportedly he has been shooting for his stunt sequences with the Bigg Boss host in Madh Island. Apart from this, Katrina has Sriram Raghvan’s Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

